Police investigating at Cornwall school, students and staff on lockdown

A lockdown is in place Friday afternoon at a Cornwall high school but no injuries have been reported, the Cornwall Police Service says.

Cornwall police first reported at 11 a.m. that they had launched an investigation at Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, located at 437 Sydney St., and that the building was under lockdown.

Police have not clarified why they are on scene at the school or what they are investigating.

“We can confirm no one has been injured and students and staff members have been safely secured under lockdown,” the police service tweeted just after 12:40 p.m.

The police service is asking parents and students not to enter the school and to avoid the area.

Cornwall police are also urging people not to call their dispatch for more information, saying they will continue to release information on their website and social media pages as it becomes available.

Cornwall is about 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

