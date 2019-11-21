Pellet gun recovered following incident at Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil: police

South Simcoe police say they’ve recovered a pellet gun following an incident at an Innisfil high school Thursday morning.
At about 9:30 a.m., officers say they were called to Nantyr Shores Secondary School on Anna Maria Avenue for a report of three kids passing around a firearm.
The school was subsequently placed on lockdown, police say.
Officers arrested one youth and took them into custody, while another was arrested and released, police say.
Officers say they recovered a pellet gun and charged a youth with mischief.
The lockdown was subsequently lifted, and no one was injured during the incident, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
COMMENTS