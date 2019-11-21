Pellet gun recovered following incident at Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil: police

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’ve recovered a pellet gun following an incident at an Innisfil high school Thursday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers say they were called to Nantyr Shores Secondary School on Anna Maria Avenue for a report of three kids passing around a firearm.

The school was subsequently placed on lockdown, police say.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating racist graffiti at Innisfil high school

Officers arrested one youth and took them into custody, while another was arrested and released, police say.

Officers say they recovered a pellet gun and charged a youth with mischief.

The lockdown was subsequently lifted, and no one was injured during the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you to students, staff and @SouthSimcoePS for following established protocol during this situation. Further information will be sent directly to @WeTheShores families. https://t.co/AGEHc4ZMGi — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) November 21, 2019