Crime

Pellet gun recovered following incident at Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 1:12 pm
At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers say they were called to the high school for a report of three kids passing around a firearm.
At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers say they were called to the high school for a report of three kids passing around a firearm. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’ve recovered a pellet gun following an incident at an Innisfil high school Thursday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers say they were called to Nantyr Shores Secondary School on Anna Maria Avenue for a report of three kids passing around a firearm.

The school was subsequently placed on lockdown, police say.

Officers arrested one youth and took them into custody, while another was arrested and released, police say.

Officers say they recovered a pellet gun and charged a youth with mischief.

The lockdown was subsequently lifted, and no one was injured during the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

