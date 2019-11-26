‘Most breathtaking:’ Freestyle motocross offers different draw at Agribition

Send this page to someone via email

It’s dangerous, dirty – and a whole lot of fun.

For the first time, the Canadian Western Agribition will showcase freestyle motocross at the Brandt Centre Tuesday night.

“Freestyle motocross is the pinnacle for extreme sports. It is known to be the craziest and the most breathtaking,” said Kris Garwasiuk, Global FMX owner and operator.

“The guys fly over 75 feet through the air and will be reaching upwards of 40 feet in height, and doing everything from backflips to kiss of deaths to rock solids.”

Garwasiuk said those stunts will be taken to the next level at the Brandt Centre, where his crew of six riders will debut a brand new inflatable landing.

“It allows the guys to come out and really push the envelope and maybe do some of those stunts that maybe they aren’t 100 per cent polished with and actually go for it,” he said.

The newest Global FMX member is Garwasiuk’s six-year-old son, Kruz.

“I like riding around, hitting my ramp and stuff,” said Kruz, who has his own specially-made ramp to safely demonstrate the sport to new potential riders.

“I like to go fast.”

With motocross in his blood, Kruz first got on a bike at age two and has been an accomplished racer for the last three years.

“He’s taken off and it’s kind of funny. His autograph line at the end of the night is usually longer than everyone else’s,” Garwasiuk said.

That includes two-time Canadian motocross champion Jeff Fehr, who has been riding bikes for 34 years.

“Got on a bike when I was two years old, and I was hooked from there,” Fehr said, crediting his mother’s love of motorbikes for getting him into the extreme sport.

Fehr has since travelled the world as a motocross performer, a dangerous job he doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I’ve had my hip replaced and taken some good few years off here and there and I always come back to it. I always come back to it with a great big smile,” he said.

Canadian-based Global FMX has been touring for the last 20 years, making notable stops at the Shanghai World Expo in China and the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas.

Garwasiuk said he hopes the showcase at Agribition will draw attention to the sport and the efforts being made for safety. All performers are trained athletes, dressed in professional, protective gear.

Agribition Altitude Motocross takes place on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.