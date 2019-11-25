The West Island’s first SQDC location will be in Pointe-Claire, cannabis society announces

Send this page to someone via email

West Islanders will soon have access to their very first cannabis store in 2020.

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) says it will be opening a store in Pointe-Claire.

The cannabis society said it has signed a lease at 1866 Des Sources Blvd., the site of the former Bourbon Street West bar.

The SQDC told Global News the new store will feature similar design to the 30 stores that are already up running across the province, as well as all the same products.

“The more stores we open, the better we will be equipped to migrate consumers from the black market to the legal market,” said SQDC spokesperson Fabrice Giguère.

According to the province’s cannabis retailer, the location was chosen because it’s convenient and it fulfills all the legal requirements, including a required distance from schools, CEGEPS and universities.

“I don’t smoke pot so I’m not really interested in this but it’s ok,” said resident Zachary Mailhot.

“All the other places in Montréal are pretty much jam packed, so I guess it’s OK to have more points of sales.” Tweet This

Giguère said they work in tandem with municipalities when they open new stores.

“When we look for a new location, we work closely with municipal representatives in order to respect their wishes and their zoning bylaws,” Giguère said.

Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere says the SQDC was in touch with the city about a year ago and that he learned the news that it will be opening a store on Des Sources Boulevard this morning.

Belvedere says that when the store is up and running, the city will keep a close eye on it.

The store is set to open March 31, 2020.