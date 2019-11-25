Slew of charges laid after Bathurst home invasion suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 30-year-old man from Bathurst, N.B., is facing a long list of charges in connection with a reported home invasion, robbery and assault earlier this month.

New Brunswick RCMP say the charges stem from an incident at a residence on Route 11 in Village-Blanchard on Nov. 5.

READ MORE: Bathurst bar fined under New Brunswick’s Liquor Control Act for hosting ‘exotic entertainment’

Police allege three people entered the home and assaulted a person inside with a weapon.

Ronald Albert Canuel was arrested on Sunday. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 15.

Canuel has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, committing an indictable offence inside a dwelling, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and wearing a disguise with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Crash between tractor trailer, minivan in Bathurst leaves 3 dead

Canuel is scheduled to face the charges in Caraquet provincial court on Monday.