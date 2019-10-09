Bathurst bar fined under New Brunswick’s Liquor Control Act for hosting ‘exotic entertainment’

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick bar has been fined $2,000 after it violated the province’s Liquor Control Act by hosting “exotic entertainment.”

The province’s department of public safety announced on Tuesday that TNT Show Bar Inc., the licence holder that operates TNT Show Bar in Bathurst, N.B., will also be responsible for paying $1,000 in hearing costs.

READ MORE: Irving Oil charged a year after refinery explosion in Saint John

The sanctions were imposed after the bar offered “exotic entertainment” at the bar in contravention of its liquor licence, which only permitted musicians and singers to be employed as entertainment.

The department did not immediately provide details on just what sort of “exotic entertainment” landed the bar in hot water.

Adjudicator Liza A. Robichaud imposed the fine on Oct. 3.

Story continues below advertisement