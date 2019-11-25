Menu

Traffic

Victim identified in fatal Fort Saskatchewan pedestrian collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 12:35 pm
RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Saskatchewan
WATCH ABOVE: RCMP are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle in the early morning of Nov. 23, 2019, in Fort Saskatchewan, AB.

A 15-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle and killed in Fort Saskatchewan over the weekend has been identified.

RCMP said the teen was struck by the vehicle at around 6 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Highway 21 and 84 Street in the community northeast of Edmonton.

READ MORE: 15-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan

The victim, who has been identified as Jesse McPhee, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The teen was a student at a high school within Elk Island Public Schools. A spokesperson with the school division said Monday that counsellors have been brought in to assist students, teachers and staff as needed.

RCMP said Saturday that drugs and alcohol were not considered factors.

“Matters like this are tragic,” Const. Patrick Lambert said Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The loss of life in any incident impacts an entire community. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, was not injured, according to police.

RCMP could not say which way the vehicle was driving nor which road the teen was crossing.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours Saturday while the RCMP conducted its investigation.

Jesse McPhee, 15, was struck by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Highway 21 and 84 Street in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Jesse McPhee, 15, was struck by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Highway 21 and 84 Street in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Julia Wong, Global News
Jesse McPhee, 15, was struck by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Highway 21 and 84 Street in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Jesse McPhee, 15, was struck by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Highway 21 and 84 Street in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Jesse McPhee, 15, was struck by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Highway 21 and 84 Street in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Alberta roadsPedestrian CollisionFort SaskatchewanAlberta highwaysfatal pedestrian collisionElk Island Public Schoolsfort Saskatchewan fatalfort saskatchewan pedestrian collisionFort Saskatchewan fatal pedestrian crashJesse McPhee
