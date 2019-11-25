Menu

Crime

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate death of one-year-old boy

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 3:12 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 3:15 pm
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of one-year-old Ares Starrett.
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of one-year-old Ares Starrett. Credit: Facebook

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have a called a news conference Monday afternoon to speak about their investigation into the death of one-year-old Ares Starrett.

Police are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Saturday, RCMP said in a media release early Monday afternoon.

The investigation has resulted in charges being laid by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

READ MORE: Victim identified in fatal Fort Saskatchewan pedestrian collision

Insp. Mike McCauley, detachment commander of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, will speak further about the investigation at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Global News will live stream the RCMP media conference in this story post.

Fort Saskatchewan is located just northeast of Edmonton.

More to come…

