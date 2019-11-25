Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigate death of one-year-old boy

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have a called a news conference Monday afternoon to speak about their investigation into the death of one-year-old Ares Starrett.
Police are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Saturday, RCMP said in a media release early Monday afternoon.
The investigation has resulted in charges being laid by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.
Insp. Mike McCauley, detachment commander of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, will speak further about the investigation at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.
Fort Saskatchewan is located just northeast of Edmonton.
More to come…
