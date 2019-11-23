Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Scarborough, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 5:43 pm
Updated November 23, 2019 5:44 pm
Police said they received a call at 4:42 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.
Police said they received a call at 4:42 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man is dead after a shooting in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive at 4:42 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot and began performing CPR, officials said.

Paramedics also attempted to save the victim once they arrived, but he was later pronounced dead on scene.

Paramedics said the victim is estimated to be in his 20s.

