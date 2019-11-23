Drummondville Mayor Alexandre Cusson to run for Quebec Liberal leadership

Send this page to someone via email

Drummondville Mayor Alexandre Cusson is throwing his hat in the ring for the Quebec Liberal leadership.

Cusson, who stepped down as head of the province’s municipalities union and became a card-carrying Liberal last week, marks the second contender to the top Liberal spot since Philippe Couillard resigned in October 2018.

Dominique Anglade, Couillard’s former deputy premier and economic development minister who represents the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, announced in June she will run for leader.

Cusson has been drumming up support among Liberal caucus members and activists in a whirl of phone calls and meetings over the past week. Anglade has secured the backing of at least 11 of her colleagues in the National Assembly.

Quebec Liberals are scheduled to elect a new chief in May, with the contest officially kicking off today at the party’s general council meeting in Sherbrooke, Que.

The new leader of the Official Opposition will square off against Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec, which swept to power in 2018 on a platform promising a hard line on religious symbols in the public service and immigration.

