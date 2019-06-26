Dominique Anglade expected to announce run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership

Dominique Anglade is expected to officially announce her intention to run as the next leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) on Thursday.

She would be the first woman in the party’s 150-year history to put her name down for the top job.

READ MORE: Dominique Anglade ‘could be interested’ in running for Quebec Liberal leadership

If selected, she would also be the first woman to lead the party.

It has been rumoured for some time that the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne MNA would try her luck in a bid to succeed former premier Philippe Couillard, who stepped down last October after a bitter defeat during the provincial election.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec Liberal Dominique Anglade isn’t ruling out a run for the party’s leadership

No candidate has come forward in the nine months that have followed.

Anglade is expected to make the announcement Thursday in Shawinigan before heading to Montreal on Friday.

The expectation is that the former economy minister will have the support of several members of the Liberal caucus.

READ MORE: Dominique Anglade denies rumours she’s mobilizing to lead Quebec Liberals

Anglade, who was previously a member of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) before moving to the Liberals, was first elected in 2015, replacing Marguerite Blais — who now is now a member of the CAQ.

The 45-year-old mother of three is an engineer by trade and has worked for major firms like Nortel Networks, Procter & Gamble, and McKinsey & Company.

WATCH BELOW: Meet Liberal MNA Dominque Anglade

Her parents are of Haitian origin. Her father, Georges Anglade, was an intellectual who co-founded UQAM and created the KANPE Foundation to combat poverty in Haiti.

Any competitors?

Former health minister Gaétan Barrette said he isn’t quite ready to throw his hat into the ring.

In a telephone interview Wednesday, he noted that he could not count on the support of his fellow MNAS, but he’s not quite ready to throw in the towel.

READ MORE: Dominique Anglade runs for Quebec Liberals

The Lapinière MNA says he will take all the time necessary before announcing his intentions.

WATCH: Boosting Montreal’s reputation

Other Liberal members that have shown interest in the position, but have yet to announce their plans include Marwah Rizqy (Saint-Laurent) and Marie Montpetit (Maurice-Richard).

The party is expected to have a new leader by May 2020.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Lau