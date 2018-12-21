Politics
December 21, 2018 11:27 am
Updated: December 21, 2018 11:31 am

Dominique Anglade ‘could be interested’ in running for Quebec Liberal leadership

Quebec Liberal Dominique Anglade isn’t ruling out a run for the party’s leadership.

“If the question is, ‘am I interested?’ The answer is, I could be interested, yes. But in order to be really interested, you have to bring new proposals, new ideas,” the 44-year-old MNA told Global News.

“It’s not becoming the leader for the sake of it. You have to think and do the exercise with the members and I’ll be focusing on that.”

Anglade’s name has been floating around for a while, with some wondering if she was willing to take the title out from under then-premier Philippe Couillard before the October election.

She has been denying rumours that she has been mobilizing a bid for the Liberal leadership since May.

She served as minister of economic development, innovation and export trade in his cabinet.

Anglade currently sits as official opposition critic for economy and immigration.

She was first elected in a 2015 byelection in Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, which comprises the Sud-Ouest borough.

The riding has consistently gone to the Liberals.

