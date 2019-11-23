Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Driver survives after vehicle crashes, falls into grounds of Burnaby apartment building

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 12:22 am
A vehicle sits damaged in the ground of a Burnaby apartment building on Nov. 22, 2019.
A vehicle sits damaged in the ground of a Burnaby apartment building on Nov. 22, 2019. Global News

A man escaped with minimal injuries after getting into a serious single-vehicle crash at a Burnaby apartment building Friday night.

The vehicle went off the road in the 4900-block of East Hastings Street around 5:45 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services (EHS).

After slamming into a power pole, the vehicle crashed through a fence around an apartment building and fell several metres to the ground below.

READ MORE: 83-year-old man killed in ‘catastrophic’ Richmond crash

The driver was sent to hospital in stable condition, EHS confirms. No one else was injured.

Power was cut to the building but has since been restored.

READ MORE: Video captures hit-and-run driver slam head-on into parked car in Burnaby

Specialized crews were brought in to remove the heavily-damaged truck from the property.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Global News has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for comment.

Dramatic car crash in downtown Vancouver sends multiple people to hospital
Dramatic car crash in downtown Vancouver sends multiple people to hospital
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionBurnabyCar crashMVASingle-Vehicle Collisionmotor vehicle accidentBurnaby crashBurnaby MVA
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.