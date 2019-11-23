Driver survives after vehicle crashes, falls into grounds of Burnaby apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A man escaped with minimal injuries after getting into a serious single-vehicle crash at a Burnaby apartment building Friday night.

The vehicle went off the road in the 4900-block of East Hastings Street around 5:45 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services (EHS).

After slamming into a power pole, the vehicle crashed through a fence around an apartment building and fell several metres to the ground below.

The driver was sent to hospital in stable condition, EHS confirms. No one else was injured.

Power was cut to the building but has since been restored.

Specialized crews were brought in to remove the heavily-damaged truck from the property.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Global News has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for comment.

