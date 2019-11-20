83-year-old man killed in ‘catastrophic’ Richmond crash

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash in Richmond on Tuesday has claimed the life of an 83-year-old man, say Richmond RCMP.

According to police, it happened around 2 p.m. in the area of No. 4 Road and Tomicki Avenue.

Police said a 2000-era Cadillac sedan crashed into a hydro pole, where it suffered “catastrophic damage.”

Investigators say the driver was the vehicle’s sole occupant, and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The Richmond RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the incident to contact Richmond RCMP and quote file #2019-38075.

