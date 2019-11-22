Regina police searching for suspects who allegedly robbed, set fire to family home

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Crime Stoppers is asking the public to come forward with information about three men who police believe robbed, and set fire to a family home.

The incident happened sometime between Oct. 12 and Oct. 15 at a house in the 2200 block of Rae Street.

Officials believe three suspects broke into the residence several times during that period while “stealing a lot of property.”

Two vehicles that were taken from the home have since been recovered.

On Oct. 15, the home was “severely damaged” by a fire that the suspects allegedly started, police said.

On Thursday, Regina Crime Stoppers released details about the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man with a slender to medium build. He’s approximately 20-years-old, about five-foot-10 with short black hair. He was captured wearing a grey ball cap, a Crooks and Castle long sleeve shirt, black pants and white Adidas runners. He has tattoos on both hands.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He’s around five-foot-nine and approximately 20-years-old. He had black hair in the style of a brush cut and a moustache. He was captured wearing a black ball cap with the letter “D” on it, a blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket with shoulder stripes, blue jeans and tan work boots.

The third suspect is described as a man with a medium build who is about five-foot-10 and is in his 30s. He has tattoos on his arms and left hand.

Additionally, the suspects were allegedly driving a two-door Chevrolet car with a sunroof and a spoiler on the trunk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.