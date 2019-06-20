One adult, three youths charged in Regina arson case

A 20-year-old man and three youths, two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old, have all been charged with multiple counts of arson by the Regina Police Service.

A March 27 house fire in the 1100 block of Cameron Street was ultimately determined to be arson, and the investigation led to the four suspects being identified.

According to police, the suspects broke into the vacant home and set it on fire, destroying the home.

READ MORE: 53-year-old charged with arson in north Regina condo fire

Police allege the suspects are responsible for multiple garbage bin fires throughout the North Central neighbourhood between February and June.

Devin James McKay, 20, is charged with seven counts of arson. He is set to appear in court on July 11.

The two 12-year-olds face nine arson charges and will appear in youth court on July 31. The 13-year-old faces six charges and is due in youth court on Aug. 4.

None of the minors can be named, in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.