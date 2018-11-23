53-year-old charged with arson in north Regina condo fire

A 53-year old man has been charged with arson and disregard for human life following a Nov. 8 condominium fire on the 6500 block of Rochdale Boulevard.

One man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and the fire caused significant damage to the building. One unit in the condo complex was completely destroyed and another suffered water damage.

WATCH: Officials said one person was rescued and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and at least one unit is completely destroyed while another suffered water damage.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 8, and were able to extinguish much of the blaze in about 10 minutes.

The investigation ultimately led to the arrest and charge of 53-year-old Ricky Thomas Clark of Regina. Clark was arrested Friday.

Clark has been released from custody on an undertaking. He is scheduled to appear in Regina’s provincial court on Jan.19, 2019.