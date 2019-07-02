Community raises more than $1,600 to replace Little Free Library lost to fire

It was a place where children could enjoy free books in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood, but now, there’s nothing left.

The Little Free Library on McCarthy Boulevard was set on fire Monday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Owners of the library, Martin and Darlene Krauss, were awoken by the Regina Fire Department at about 4 a.m. after a bystander called 911.

In regards to a GoFundMe page set up to help replace the library, the couple said they are “very grateful for this person! The Little Free Library is directly under a fir tree, had the tree caught fire, things could have been much worse.”

The library provides children’s books, novels, self-improvement books along with seeds for gardens to anyone in the community.

In the GoFundMe post, it says the library is visited five-to-six days a week on average.

So far, more than $1,600 has been raised.

