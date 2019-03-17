Sunday morning fire causes extensive damage to Regina home

A Regina home was heavily damaged in a fire on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 700 block of Retallack Street at about 5 a.m., according to the Regina Fire Department.

Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived about five minutes after the call.

Occupants of the home escaped the fire before crews arrived.

Firefighters say a number of nearby residents were evacuated, but no other houses were damaged.

Nobody was injured during the fire, according to the Regina Fire Department.

Crews say they were on the scene for about an hour.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.