Canada
March 17, 2019 5:03 pm
Updated: March 17, 2019 5:04 pm

Sunday morning fire causes extensive damage to Regina home

By Online Producer  Global News

A home in the 700 block of Retallack Street was partially destroyed after a fire broke out at about 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dave Parsons / Global News
A A

A Regina home was heavily damaged in a fire on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 700 block of Retallack Street at about 5 a.m., according to the Regina Fire Department.

READ MORE: Lemberg, Sask. hotel goes up in flames, destroys entire building

Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived about five minutes after the call.

Occupants of the home escaped the fire before crews arrived.

Firefighters say a number of nearby residents were evacuated, but no other houses were damaged.

READ MORE: Two dead in multiple-house fire west of Swift Current

Nobody was injured during the fire, according to the Regina Fire Department.

Crews say they were on the scene for about an hour.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
House Fire
North Central
Regina Fire
Regina Fire Department
Regina house fire
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
Retallack Street
Retallack Street fire
RPS
Sunday Morning Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.