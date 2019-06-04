GoFundMe pages set up for families of 2 lost in crash near Weyburn, Sask.

Two GoFundMe page’s have been set up for the families of Dale Chessall and Eric Calibaba, both involved in a fatal car crash near Weyburn, Sask., on Saturday.

The multi-vehicle collision left Charissa Calibaba without a father and a husband. Charissa recently gave birth to a baby girl named Vanna, according to the GoFundMe page.

Chessall leaves behind his wife Barb and son Dylan.

According to police, the collision happened on Highway 13 around 3:30 p.m.

Two vehicles were travelling eastbound and one vehicle was travelling westbound when they collided, police say.

So far, the GoFundMe Pages have received more than $80,000 in donations.