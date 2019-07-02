Good Readance: Saskatoon Public Library program helps reduce overdue fines

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is bringing back a popular program to allow people to reduce or eliminate their overdue fines.

The Good Readance program allows SPL cardholders to erase $2.50 in fines for every 15 minutes they spend in the library.

“There are currently more than 19,000 patrons with over $10 in fines, and for many people this creates a significant obstacle to accessing the library,” Carol Cooley, SPL’s director of libraries and CEO, said Tuesday in a press release.

“We understand that items are returned late for various reasons, and we want to remove the shame and stigma that can sometimes be associated with fines. SPL created the Good Readance program to make reducing one’s fines and regaining borrowing privileges both simple and fun.”

SPL said cardholders can read, attend programs, use a public computer, spend time in an innovation lab, or comb through local history archives as part of the Good Readance program, which runs until Aug. 31.

All cardholders need to do is visit any library branch and ask for a Good Readance card from a service desk employee, officials said.

Time is then tracked and returned to the service desk where the outstanding fine amount is then reduced.

It cannot be used to reduce fees associated with lost or damaged items.

More than $59,000 in fines were wiped out by over 11,400 people who used the Good Readance program in 2018, library officials said.

