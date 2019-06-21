Search narrowed down for potential new downtown Saskatoon library sites

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has narrowed down its decades-long search for potential sites for a new central facility.

In a report going to city council next week, the SPL board approved its preferred sites in April, but any information on the location sites will only be shared once a decision is made.

“Due to the commercial sensitivity of site selection and its potential impact on neighbouring businesses and organizations, identification and any associated purchase or sale of the property will be publicly communicated following decision-making and commercial negotiations,” a spokesperson from the library said in an emailed statement on Friday.

According to the library, the short-list for the potential sites was identified based on certain criteria including size, configuration, accessibility, cost, as well as social and economic benefits.

The report, written by city manager Jeff Jorgenson, noted administration has been working closely with the SPL to determine potential downtown locations and ensure these sites are appropriate from a land-use perspective.

The future downtown library will be a “landmark destination within the downtown district,” Jorgenson wrote.

The report also indicated the library does not need approval from city council to pursue land acquisitions, but funds – if required – must be borrowed from the city.

Findings from public consultations conducted by the library noted the current central location is not meeting the needs of the growing community.