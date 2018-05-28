Saskatoon Public Library completes staff restructuring

Nearly 40 per cent of employees at Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) will be changing their positions as a result of an organizational restructuring.

Library officials said a majority of those moving to new positions will be getting a wage increase while some will see their wages decrease.

SPL CEO Carol Cooley said they have tried to make the changes as easy as possible for their employees.

“We believe the outcome is very positive for the vast majority of our employees, and we have done what we can to minimize the impacts,” Cooley said in a statement.

Pamela Ryder, president of CUPE Local 2669 which represents SPL workers, said she is cautiously optimistic about the announcement but said there are concerns for members who are moving from full-time to part-time status.

Also of concern to Ryder is the wage loss for some members.

Ryder was unable to comment further as she is currently in bargaining. SPL staff have been without a contract since 2016.

Sixty-one per cent of employees moving to new positions will receive a wage increase, 10 per cent will remain at their current levels, and 29 per cent will have a decrease.

SPL leadership said they will be providing employees who will have a net pay reduction with wage-loss protection. They will receive pay at their current permanent position until July 15, 2021.

Officials added that no one was forced to leave SPL due to restructuring and any layoffs related to the restructuring are for employees who either did not apply or did not accept a position in the new structure.

The new organizational structure takes effect July 16, 2018.