Calgary mall workers pepper-sprayed in 2 separate incidents: police

Calgary police are investigating two separate reported incidents involving pepper spray that occurred on Thursday evening.
According to police, the Bay at South Centre Mall was evacuated around 7 p.m. after a sales clerk was allegedly sprayed while attempting to stop a group of shoplifters. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police say three male suspects, believed to be in their teens or 20s, are wanted in connection with the incident.
RCMP say there was a similar situation at the CrossIron Mills shortly before 8:30 p.m.
According to investigators, a store employee at the mall was sprayed by a suspect, who then allegedly fled with some stolen goods.
Police have not indicated the two incidents are connected.
