Students treated for ‘pepper or bear spray-like’ irritant at Notre Dame High School: Calgary board

Several students were treated for exposure to an irritant similar to bear or pepper spray on Friday afternoon at Notre Dame High School, according to the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD).

The district told Global News that a distinct odour was reported coming from a common area of the school at about 12:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Dozens evacuated from Calgary Walmart after pepper spray used inside McDonald’s

The school went into lockdown and emergency services were called.

Students were dismissed for the day 30 minutes after the lockdown was put in place.

The CCSD it hasn’t confirmed exactly what the substance was.

The district could not say if any students were taken to hospital or if any students were disciplined as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Bear spray used as weapon of choice in recent Calgary assaults

Both the school administration and the Calgary Police Service are investigating the incident.

— With files from Global’s Lisa MacGregor