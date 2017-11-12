Crime
Dozens evacuated from Calgary Walmart after pepper spray used inside McDonald’s

Dozens of people were evacuated from a Walmart in Calgary on Sunday after someone used pepper spray in a McDonald's inside.

First responders were called to a Walmart in southeast Calgary Sunday afternoon after a person reportedly used pepper spray in a McDonald’s inside the store.

Police said they were called to the Walmart at 7979 11 Street S.E. at about 4 p.m. Sunday for reports that a person had been pepper sprayed as a result of a fight between two people.

Two people were assessed on the scene by paramedics, EMS said.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the restaurant and the Walmart as emergency crews investigated and attended to any injured patrons.

Police said one person was taken into custody.

