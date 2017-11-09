Fire officials suspect pepper spray prompted evacuation of southwest Calgary arena
A A
About 100 people were forced to leave the Flames Community Arena in southwest Calgary after fire officials were called in after people complained of “minor breathing discomfort” on Wednesday night.
Fire officials said crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. and the building was evacuated shortly thereafter.
They said an investigation found there was no chemical leak and they suspect the breathing issues may have been caused by pepper spray although they said they could not confirm that.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.