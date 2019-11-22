Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge 3 with impaired driving over the last 24 hours

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 12:01 pm
.
. File / Global News

Police have charged three people in relation to three separate impaired driving investigations on Friday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police say they stopped a vehicle on Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth. As a result of that incident, a 75-year-old Halifax man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving.

Drug-impaired driver arrested with child in car, N.S. RCMP says

Shortly after 12 a.m. Friday morning, officers stopped a vehicle on Parkland Drive in Halifax.

Police said a 46-year-old Timberlea man was charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Moreover, police said that just after 2:30 a.m., they stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 111 and Pleasant Street in Dartmouth.

Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash on Highway 12

According to police, a 29-year-old Dartmouth man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday to face charges of impaired driving, breach of probation and driving while prohibited.

