Halifax police charge 3 with impaired driving over the last 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged three people in relation to three separate impaired driving investigations on Friday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police say they stopped a vehicle on Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth. As a result of that incident, a 75-year-old Halifax man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving.

READ MORE: Drug-impaired driver arrested with child in car, N.S. RCMP says

Shortly after 12 a.m. Friday morning, officers stopped a vehicle on Parkland Drive in Halifax.

Police said a 46-year-old Timberlea man was charged with impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Moreover, police said that just after 2:30 a.m., they stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 111 and Pleasant Street in Dartmouth.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal crash on Highway 12

According to police, a 29-year-old Dartmouth man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday to face charges of impaired driving, breach of probation and driving while prohibited.