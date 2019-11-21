5 members of Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFLPA All-Star Team

Send this page to someone via email

Five players on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been voted to the CFL Players’ Association All-Star Team.

The only member of the Bombers’ offence who was recognized was offensive lineman Stanley Bryant who was chosen an all-star at the tackle position.

Three more players on defence received the honour.

Willie Jefferson is an all-star at defensive end, Adam Bighill is the all-star middle linebacker and Winston Rose is an all-star at cornerback. Mike Miller was named the all-star on special teams.

With his positive drug test earlier this season, Andrew Harris was passed over for the all-star running back nod, despite leading the league in rushing. The Montreal Alouettes’ William Stanback was voted the all-star at running back instead.

Bryant, 33, appeared in all 18 games this season. He’s also won back-to-back Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman awards and is nominated again this year.

Jefferson, 28, set the CFL record for most pass knockdowns by a lineman. He also recorded 12 sacks, 24 defensive tackles and one interception this season. Jefferson is also nominated for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.

Bighill, 31, had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four sacks in 15 games this season.

Rose, 25, was the CFL leader in interceptions. In 18 games he had nine picks, taking one of them back for a touchdown.

Miller, 30 was the Bombers’ team nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Canadian. He had 25 special teams tackles in 2019 which ranked second-best in the league. He’s also the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The all-stars are voted on by the players with 430 ballots cast this year, and players cannot vote for a player who is on their own team.

2019 CFLPA All-Star Team

OFFENCE:

Quarterback – Cody Fajardo Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive Tackle – Chris Van Zeyl Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Offensive Tackle – Stanley Bryant Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Offensive Guard – Brandon Revenberg Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Offensive Guard – Darius Ciraco Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Centre Ucambre – Williams Calgary Stampeders

Running Back – William Stanback Montreal Alouettes

Fullback – Calvin McCarty Edmonton Eskimos

Slot Back – Bryan Burnham BC Lions

Slot Back – Reggie Begelton Calgary Stampeders

Wide Receiver – Brandon Banks Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Wide Receiver – Shaquelle Evans Saskatchewan Roughriders

Long Snapper – Louis-Phillippe Bourassa Ottawa RedBlacks

Special Teams – Michael Miller Winnipeg Blue Bombers

DEFENCE:

Defensive End – Willie Jefferson Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Defensive End – Charleston Hughes Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive Tackle – Almondo Sewell Edmonton Eskimos

Defensive Tackle – Dylan Wynn Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Middle Linebacker – Adam Bighill Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Weakside Linebacker – Simoni Lawrence Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Strongside Linebacker – Derrick Moncrief Saskatchewan Roughriders

Cornerback – Tre Roberson Calgary Stampeders

Cornerback – Winston Rose Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Halfback – Aaron Grymes Edmonton Eskimos

Halfback – Ed Gainey Saskatchewan Roughriders

Safety – Boseko Lokombo Montreal Alouettes

Punter – Richie Leone Ottawa REDBLACKS

Place Kicker – Sergio Castillo BC Lions

Head Coach – Khari Jones – Montreal Alouettes

