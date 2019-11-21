5 members of Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFLPA All-Star Team

Five players on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been voted to the CFL Players’ Association All-Star Team.
The only member of the Bombers’ offence who was recognized was offensive lineman Stanley Bryant who was chosen an all-star at the tackle position.
Three more players on defence received the honour.
Willie Jefferson is an all-star at defensive end, Adam Bighill is the all-star middle linebacker and Winston Rose is an all-star at cornerback. Mike Miller was named the all-star on special teams.
With his positive drug test earlier this season, Andrew Harris was passed over for the all-star running back nod, despite leading the league in rushing. The Montreal Alouettes’ William Stanback was voted the all-star at running back instead.
Bryant, 33, appeared in all 18 games this season. He’s also won back-to-back Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman awards and is nominated again this year.
Jefferson, 28, set the CFL record for most pass knockdowns by a lineman. He also recorded 12 sacks, 24 defensive tackles and one interception this season. Jefferson is also nominated for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.
Bighill, 31, had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four sacks in 15 games this season.
Rose, 25, was the CFL leader in interceptions. In 18 games he had nine picks, taking one of them back for a touchdown.
Miller, 30 was the Bombers’ team nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Canadian. He had 25 special teams tackles in 2019 which ranked second-best in the league. He’s also the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.
The all-stars are voted on by the players with 430 ballots cast this year, and players cannot vote for a player who is on their own team.
2019 CFLPA All-Star Team
OFFENCE:
Quarterback – Cody Fajardo Saskatchewan Roughriders
Offensive Tackle – Chris Van Zeyl Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Offensive Tackle – Stanley Bryant Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Offensive Guard – Brandon Revenberg Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Offensive Guard – Darius Ciraco Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Centre Ucambre – Williams Calgary Stampeders
Running Back – William Stanback Montreal Alouettes
Fullback – Calvin McCarty Edmonton Eskimos
Slot Back – Bryan Burnham BC Lions
Slot Back – Reggie Begelton Calgary Stampeders
Wide Receiver – Brandon Banks Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Wide Receiver – Shaquelle Evans Saskatchewan Roughriders
Long Snapper – Louis-Phillippe Bourassa Ottawa RedBlacks
Special Teams – Michael Miller Winnipeg Blue Bombers
DEFENCE:
Defensive End – Willie Jefferson Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Defensive End – Charleston Hughes Saskatchewan Roughriders
Defensive Tackle – Almondo Sewell Edmonton Eskimos
Defensive Tackle – Dylan Wynn Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Middle Linebacker – Adam Bighill Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Weakside Linebacker – Simoni Lawrence Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Strongside Linebacker – Derrick Moncrief Saskatchewan Roughriders
Cornerback – Tre Roberson Calgary Stampeders
Cornerback – Winston Rose Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Halfback – Aaron Grymes Edmonton Eskimos
Halfback – Ed Gainey Saskatchewan Roughriders
Safety – Boseko Lokombo Montreal Alouettes
Punter – Richie Leone Ottawa REDBLACKS
Place Kicker – Sergio Castillo BC Lions
Head Coach – Khari Jones – Montreal Alouettes
