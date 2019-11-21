‘Heroic’ Connecticut man saves driver from vehicle that exploded into flames

Send this page to someone via email

A Connecticut man is being called a hero after saving a complete stranger from a burning car that had suddenly exploded a few weeks ago.

Stafford Springs local Edward Cyr saved Glennwood Little’s life after his car spontaneously erupted into flames while driving through the centre of town at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Video footage, captured on a security camera at Stafford Town Hall, shows the moment of the rescue.

In it, Cyr can be seen pulling his car over, jumping out and running right over to the burning vehicle. Emergency officials arrived not long after that.

“We kind of see a car looks like it’s on fire and as we get close to him, we noticed there was a man inside,” Cyr told WVIT.

“I went to grab him and he was stuck in his seat belt so I had to reach in and unbuckle him, and then pull him out.”

The Stafford Fire Department honoured Cyr for his bravery, praising him as “a hero” for putting a stranger’s life over his own.

“[On] what looked to be a basic night out for dinner with his wife, Edward Cyr performed a very heroic act,” Chief David Lucia said in a statement shared to the department’s Facebook page.

“Without regard for his own safety, he pulled the driver from a burning car which just exploded as he turned the corner.”

They shared photos of the incident, as well as a group snapshot of Cyr accepting a plaque.

Cyr has earned himself a number of fans on Facebook.

“He is such a wonderful, kind man. I am not surprised by his heroic, unconditional action,” his reported longtime friend wrote.

Another commented: “Thank you for your heroic and selfless act, sir!”

Not all heroes wear capes. Some, in Cyr’s case, wear a fleece vest and button-up.

—

