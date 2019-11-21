Crown says former pastor convicted in pregnant wife’s death should spend 13-15 years in jail

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Prosecutors say a former pastor convicted in the death of his pregnant wife should spend 13 to 15 years behind bars.

Crown attorneys are making their sentencing submissions in the case of Philip Grandine, who was found guilty of manslaughter in February in the death of his wife Anna Grandine.

Anna Grandine was 29 years old and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned in the bathtub at the couple’s home in October 2011.

Tests later revealed she had lorazepam – also known under the brand name Ativan – in her blood despite not having been prescribed it.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Philip Grandine secretly sedated his wife with the drug so he could carry on an illicit relationship with a parishioner.

Defence lawyers argued Anna Grandine took the medication herself because she was depressed about the affair, and either slipped and drowned in the tub or took her own life.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is life in prison. There is no minimum sentence unless a firearm was involved, in which case it’s four years behind bars.

This is the second time the case has been before the courts, after the outcome of the first trial was overturned on appeal.

In the previous trial, Philip Grandine was charged with first-degree murder but found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Ontario’s highest court found the judge in that case made an error in answering a question from the jury, and ordered a second trial on the manslaughter charge.

As a result, prosecutors in this trial were barred from alleging Philip Grandine intended to kill his wife.

The defence was expected to make its sentencing submission later Thursday.