May 30, 2019 6:35 am
Updated: May 30, 2019 6:36 am

Manslaughter sentencing hearing for former Toronto pastor in his pregnant wife’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 28) Philip Grandine has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2011 death of his wife, who was five months pregnant at the time. Shallima Maharaj reports.

TORONTO – A former Toronto pastor found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his pregnant wife will face a sentencing hearing today.

In February, a jury found Philip Grandine guilty in the death of his wife, who drowned in her bathtub in October 2011.

Anna Karissa Grandine was 29 years old and 20 weeks pregnant when she died.

Prosecutors alleged that Grandine drugged his wife with an anti-anxiety medication so she wouldn’t be as vigilant while he continued an affair with her friend.

The Crown said he then failed to stop his wife from getting in a bath while sedated.

Grandine had previously been tried for first-degree murder in his wife’s death and was found guilty of manslaughter, but the conviction was overturned on appeal.

Ontario’s highest court found the trial judge made an error when answering a question from the jury in that case and ordered a new trial on the manslaughter charge.

That meant prosecutors could no longer argue that Grandine meant to kill his wife.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

