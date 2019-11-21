Manitoba Moose to retire Jimmy Roy’s jersey as part of team’s 20th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Move over Mike Keane – the Manitoba Moose are making space in the rafters of Bell MTS Place for a second retired jersey.

Former alternate captain Jimmy Roy will see his No. 21 sweater honoured by the team as part of its 20th season celebrations at a Feb. 7 home game, the Moose announced Thursday.

Roy spent his entire North American pro career with the Moose, where he racked up (no pun intended) the team record for games played and penalty minutes.

Over his nine seasons in Manitoba, Roy, now 44, also ranked second in Moose history for goals, shots on goal, game-winning goals, and shorthanded goals.

The native of Sioux Lookout, Ont. also earned awards for his off-ice work in the community, as well as a spot at the 2006 AHL All-Star Classic, where he served as a team captain.

Roy, drafted by the NHL’s Dallas Stars in 1994 (for whom he never suited up), played nine years with the Moose, straddling the team’s AHL and IHL tenures.

Proud to announce the all-time franchise leader in games played, #21 is going up in the rafters. DETAILS>> https://t.co/RsbbKXSUCr#JimmyRoy | #MooseROYalty pic.twitter.com/c8IHCbERBh — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) November 21, 2019

After leaving the Moose in 2006, he played 290 games in Germany for the Iserlohn Roosters of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

He’s now working as Director of Player Development with the Winnipeg Jets.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance at the Feb. 7 game will receive a replica banner with Roy’s number, and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys to recognize the 20th anniversary.

