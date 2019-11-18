Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba Moose goalie earns AHL honours with stellar week

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 2:29 pm
Winnipeg Jets goalie Mikhail Berdin practices at their annual development camp.
Winnipeg Jets goalie Mikhail Berdin practices at their annual development camp. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Manitoba Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin is riding high on a winning streak that earned him the American Hockey League’s Player of the Week Honours.

Berdin, 21, posted a 4-0-0 record in the past week, with a league-leading 148 saves and an incredible .967 save percentage.

The Ufa, Russia native also received his first AHL assist in a 5-2 win against the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday.

READ MORE: Mikhail ‘Birdman’ Berdin flew the coop to pursue NHL dream in North America

Berdin was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, and split his time between the Moose and the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen last season.

Story continues below advertisement
HIGHLIGHTS: AHL Rampage vs Moose – Nov. 15
HIGHLIGHTS: AHL Rampage vs Moose – Nov. 15
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsManitoba MooseAHLWinnipeg hockeyAmerican Hockey LeaguePlayer of the weekJacksonville IceMenMikhail Berdin
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.