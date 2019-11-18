Manitoba Moose goalie earns AHL honours with stellar week

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin is riding high on a winning streak that earned him the American Hockey League’s Player of the Week Honours.

Berdin, 21, posted a 4-0-0 record in the past week, with a league-leading 148 saves and an incredible .967 save percentage.

The Ufa, Russia native also received his first AHL assist in a 5-2 win against the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday.

Berdin was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, and split his time between the Moose and the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen last season.

Mikhail Berdin can stop the puck, move the puck and he's not afraid to stick up for himself. The Berd Man started mixing it up with Jordan Nolan, before his teammates came to his aid once Nolan started giving it back to him. #MBMoose #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/XugkaS3xvS — Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) November 17, 2019

