Traffic

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say people driving too fast for winter road conditions

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 12:51 pm
Police are reminding residents to be mindful of winter road conditions.
Police are reminding residents to be mindful of winter road conditions.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are warning that people are still driving too fast for the current winter road conditions.

According to police, officers have investigated over 50 crashes on area roads in north Simcoe since Nov. 1.

“Drivers continue to be caught off guard as they travel on snow and [ice]-covered roadways as nearly 50 per cent of these crashes are caused by drivers driving too fast for road conditions,” police say.

According to OPP, a major cause of crashes is when animals on the road are hit by drivers dealing with reduced visibility due to snow and darkness.

Officers are reminding drivers to be mindful of winter conditions and allow extra time to arrive at their destination.

