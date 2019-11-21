London professor talks ‘bittersweet’ Grammy nomination for work with the Cranberries

Send this page to someone via email

A professor at Fanshawe College has earned a Grammy nomination for his work with the Cranberries.

It’s the first Grammy nod for Dan Brodbeck, who previously won a Juno with the band’s late lead singer Dolores O’Riordan.

The producer and recording engineer says In The End, which is nominated for Best Rock Album, was largely made from the work he recorded with the late Irish vocalist.

“They had a hard drive of all the stuff that I did with her from 2010 on and sifted through all of it and decided, ‘let’s finish this, let’s finish this, let’s finish this,’ so a lot of the work that’s on there is mine.”

Brodbeck, the co-ordinator of the music industry arts program at Fanshawe, describes the nomination as bittersweet, adding that while he’s happy to be recognized, he’s sad that the band’s lead singer is no longer here to see it happen.

O’Riordan died in early 2018 and left behind a legacy that saw tributes from countless musicians and the president of Ireland.

Summer Song, one of 11 tracks on the Cranberries’ final album, came together after Brodbeck and O’Riordan took a three-year break from working together.

“I wrote it, gave it to her, and then she wrote her part. That was not intended to be anything for the Cranberries at all, I mean we never really had an intent ever when we worked together, we just made songs. Sometimes they’d be for pitching for a soundtrack, sometimes they’re for another solo record, sometimes she just wanted to record something and produce something.”

The college professor hopes the nomination serves as inspiration for his students.

He says he’d love to attend the award ceremony if he can.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel.