Dolores O’Riordan dead: The Cranberries lead singer dies at 46

Dolories O’Riordan, the lead singer of ’90s rock band The Cranberries, has died suddenly at the age of 46.

O’Riordan, a native of Ireland, was in London for a short recording session.

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” read the statement from her publicist.

Celebrities and other bands, like Irish rock band Kodaline, took to Twitter to mourn the singer’s passing.

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice https://t.co/asBAt1RJl1 — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 15, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

The Cranberries, known for hit songs Zombie and Linger, won multiple awards during their heyday in the 1990s.

This is a developing story…