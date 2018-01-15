Dolores O’Riordan dead: The Cranberries lead singer dies at 46
Dolories O’Riordan, the lead singer of ’90s rock band The Cranberries, has died suddenly at the age of 46.
O’Riordan, a native of Ireland, was in London for a short recording session.
“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” read the statement from her publicist.
Celebrities and other bands, like Irish rock band Kodaline, took to Twitter to mourn the singer’s passing.
The Cranberries, known for hit songs Zombie and Linger, won multiple awards during their heyday in the 1990s.
