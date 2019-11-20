Menu

Crime

Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigating reported Midland Circle K robberies

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 5:48 pm
The suspect from the Nov. 8 incident (pictured left) and the suspect from the Nov. 5 incident (pictured right.).
The suspect from the Nov. 8 incident (pictured left) and the suspect from the Nov. 5 incident (pictured right.). Police handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating two reported robberies that took place at Midland Circle Ks this month.

Police say they were dispatched to the Circle K on William Street on Nov. 8 at 2:44 a.m. and to the Circle K on Midland Avenue on Nov. 5 at 3:22 a.m.

During both of the separate incidents, the suspects fled the scene with a quantity of cash prior to police arrival, officers say.

Police say the male suspect in the Nov. 8 incident is described to be about five-foot-eight in height, and was wearing black clothing, a skeleton mask and sunglasses.

According to officers, the male suspect involved in the Nov. 5 robbery is described to be five-foot-five in height, with an average build, and was wearing black clothes and sunglasses.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

