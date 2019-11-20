Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigating reported Midland Circle K robberies

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating two reported robberies that took place at Midland Circle Ks this month.
Police say they were dispatched to the Circle K on William Street on Nov. 8 at 2:44 a.m. and to the Circle K on Midland Avenue on Nov. 5 at 3:22 a.m.
During both of the separate incidents, the suspects fled the scene with a quantity of cash prior to police arrival, officers say.
Police say the male suspect in the Nov. 8 incident is described to be about five-foot-eight in height, and was wearing black clothing, a skeleton mask and sunglasses.
According to officers, the male suspect involved in the Nov. 5 robbery is described to be five-foot-five in height, with an average build, and was wearing black clothes and sunglasses.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
