Barrie police searching for suspect following Kozlov Street apartment building break-in

Barrie police are searching for a female suspect following a reported break-in that took place at a Kozlov Street apartment building during the early morning hours of Friday.

Officers say they were called to the scene on Tuesday, after the building’s staff noticed that a lock box at the front of complex had been damaged and that keys were taken.

Security footage shows that at about 2:25 a.m. Friday, an unknown woman entered the lobby and used a pair of bolt-cutters to gain access to the lock box, police say.

According to officers, the woman removed the keys from the box and used them to gain entry to the building’s inner-lobby door.

The video shows the suspect leaving the building at about 2:48 a.m., police say, adding that it isn’t believed that anything was taken.

The suspect is described to be between 30 and 39 years old, with medium-length, dark brown hair that’s in a ponytail.

She was reported to be wearing a black puffy jacket over a grey hoodie and carrying a large black shoulder bag, according to police.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. A. Campbell of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2703, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

