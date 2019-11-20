26-year-old charged for drug-impaired driving, Orillia OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old has been charged after driving while impaired by a drug in Orillia on Friday afternoon, OPP say.

Officers say they began a traffic investigation at about 2 p.m. during which police learned there was a warrant for the driver’s arrest.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was prohibited from driving, police say.

While officers arrested the suspect, they noticed behaviour consistent with that of drug impairment.

Darcen Power, 26, from Orillia, has been charged with two counts of impaired operation, one count of driving while under suspension and three counts of breach of probation, police say.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

