Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

26-year-old charged for drug-impaired driving, Orillia OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 1:11 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 1:12 pm
Darcen Power, 26, from Orillia, has been charged with two counts of impaired operation, one count of driving while under suspension and three counts of breach of probation, police say.
Darcen Power, 26, from Orillia, has been charged with two counts of impaired operation, one count of driving while under suspension and three counts of breach of probation, police say. Global News

A 26-year-old has been charged after driving while impaired by a drug in Orillia on Friday afternoon, OPP say.

Officers say they began a traffic investigation at about 2 p.m. during which police learned there was a warrant for the driver’s arrest.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect in toy store Xbox theft

Further investigation revealed the suspect was prohibited from driving, police say.

While officers arrested the suspect, they noticed behaviour consistent with that of drug impairment.

Darcen Power, 26, from Orillia, has been charged with two counts of impaired operation, one count of driving while under suspension and three counts of breach of probation, police say.

READ MORE: Bradford woman charged after stolen vehicle recovered, police say

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Study casts doubt on impaired driving penalties
Study casts doubt on impaired driving penalties
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia CrimeOrillia newsBarrie Ontario Court of JusticeOrillia impaired drivingOrillia driving
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.