Bradford woman charged after stolen vehicle recovered, police say

South Simcoe police say a 36-year-old Bradford woman has been charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Tuesday.
At about 5 a.m., an officer investigated a car in a parking lot on Holland Street West near Thorton Avenue in Bradford, police say.
It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Cobourg, officers add.
The 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and drug possession, according to police.
Officers say the woman was released with a January court date.
