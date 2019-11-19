Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Bradford woman charged after stolen vehicle recovered, police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 6:00 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford.
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say a 36-year-old Bradford woman has been charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Tuesday.

At about 5 a.m., an officer investigated a car in a parking lot on Holland Street West near Thorton Avenue in Bradford, police say.

READ MORE: 29 arrested in massive drug-trafficking investigation in Simcoe, Muskoka

It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Cobourg, officers add.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and drug possession, according to police.

Officers say the woman was released with a January court date.

‘Traumatic’: Drivers who witnessed fiery crash describe scene on Highway 400
‘Traumatic’: Drivers who witnessed fiery crash describe scene on Highway 400
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CobourgSouth Simcoe PoliceBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford newsBradford stolen vehicleCobourg stolen vehicle
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.