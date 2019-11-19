Bradford woman charged after stolen vehicle recovered, police say

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say a 36-year-old Bradford woman has been charged after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Tuesday.

At about 5 a.m., an officer investigated a car in a parking lot on Holland Street West near Thorton Avenue in Bradford, police say.

It was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Cobourg, officers add.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and drug possession, according to police.

Officers say the woman was released with a January court date.

