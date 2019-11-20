‘Unlucky’ Bomber fan hopes third time’s the charm as she heads to Grey Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

A dedicated Bomber fan is hoping her luck changes on Sunday after seeing her team lose – in person – in the Grey Cup final in both 2007 and 2011.

Chris Morash told 680 CJOB that she bought ’07 Grey Cup tickets for her husband a year in advance, as a Christmas present, and was pleasantly surprised to see her hometown Bombers make it to the big game.

“We booked a year in advance, so we were the envy of all the people we used to tailgate with,” she said.

“We were going to that game and it turned out to be Winnipeg/Saskatchewan.” Tweet This

Of course, that game, which was held in Toronto, didn’t have the outcome Morash wanted. The Riders took home the hardware in a 23-19 win.

Morash and her husband decided to make the Grey Cup an annual pilgrimage, attending 12 of the last 13 finals including another devastating Winnipeg loss in the 2011 championship game.

The couple are playing things a little more cautiously this year, as the Bombers have a chance to win their first cup in almost three decades. Morash said she hopes she’s not a bad-luck charm for the team.

“We’re kind of torn,” she said. “Is it our fault (the team lost) because we’ve been there in 2007 and 2011? Tweet This

“We’re going to Grey Cup, but we actually don’t have tickets to the game at this point. We decided to go for the indoor tailgate party.

“We haven’t decided if we’re going to find some fans that have tickets up for sale.”

Whatever she decides, Morash isn’t giving up the opportunity to be in Calgary, the big game’s host city, to watch her team attempt to make history by defeating the favoured Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“I was hopeful (all season),” she said, “but after that last win in the regular season against Calgary, I thought… we actually have a chance to do this!”