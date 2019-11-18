Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans already making the trek to Calgary for the 107th Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

Since the final whistle in Sunday’s West Division Final, Blue Bombers fans are filling their tanks and buying their plane tickets in anticipation of the 107th Grey Cup.

Nicki and John Clearwater, along with their friends Kim and Joe Thomaschewski, are just four of the many Winnipeggers expected to descend upon McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday.

“We knew we could drive and we have a daughter that lives here, so we were going to combine bringing Christmas presents and a wedding gift,” Nicki explained.

Blue Bombers Advance To Grey Cup

They’re fresh off of a trip to Regina for Sunday’s West Division Final, and have already touched down in Calgary.

“You’ve got people from the Northwest Territories, East Coast, people from everywhere,” John said.

“It truly is a coast-to-coast-to-coast party. There is no other party like it.” Tweet This

“Sitting beside my son yesterday watching the game, he’s in his 40s, I’m in my late 60s, so it was pretty cool,” said Dave Peppin, a die-hard Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan.

“We had a pretty good hug at the end of that game. A lot of emotion, a lot of emotion.”

He’s one many Bombers fans hoping the Blue and Gold leave Calgary with a win.

“If it happens this year that would be great, because it might not happen for another 29 years,” Peppin said.

RAW: Blue Bombers Post Game Media Conference – Nov. 17