Driver charged in connection to viral Cambridge school bus video

Waterloo Regional Police say a 72-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a recent incident involving a school bus being hit by a railway safety arm in Cambridge.

A police spokesperson confirmed the charges were related to the incident which was videotaped and posted on reddit.

In the video, the school bus is seen stopped in front of railroad tracks with the safety arm on top as a CN train rumbles past.

Police say the incident occurred on Oct. 29 shortly after 1 p.m. at Coronation Boulevard and King Street East.

Police say the bus was carrying kids from a local school on the way back from a field trip in Brantford.

They say they learned of the incident and began to investigate the following day.

Police say the bus driver halted the bus to perform required safety checks. She then noticed a train slowly coming from a distance at a slow speed. The bus was stuck near the tracks as the railway crossing and flashing lights activated for the oncoming train.

Police say there was no contact between the bus and the train nor were there any injuries as a result of the incident.

The woman has been charged with stop wrong place at railway crossing – school bus.

