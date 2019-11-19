Conestoga College entrance blocked by collision between tractor trailers

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning collision between two tractor trailers caused an entrance to Conestoga College to be blocked on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a 26-year-old Oshawa man was heading north on Homer Watson Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. in a 2019 International tractor trailer when he made a left turn onto Conestoga College Boulevard.

A 40-year-old Cambridge man travelling southbound in 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was unable to avoid a collision with the truck making the turn, according to police.

Police say one of the trailers dislodged, blocking all southbound lanes on Homer Watson Boulevard.

The intersection was closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation.

Police are looking for witnesses to the collision as they continue to investigate.

The Oshawa man has been charged with making an improper turn.