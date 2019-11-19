Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Conestoga College entrance blocked by collision between tractor trailers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 12:24 pm
A trailer from one of the trucks came to rest in the intersection of Homer Watson and Conestoga College boulevards.
A trailer from one of the trucks came to rest in the intersection of Homer Watson and Conestoga College boulevards. @WRPS_Traffic / Twitter

An early morning collision between two tractor trailers caused an entrance to Conestoga College to be blocked on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a 26-year-old Oshawa man was heading north on Homer Watson Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m. in a 2019 International tractor trailer when he made a left turn onto Conestoga College Boulevard.

READ MORE: Kitchener man arrested following 4.5-hour search in Guelph-Eramosa — OPP

A 40-year-old Cambridge man travelling southbound in 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was unable to avoid a collision with the truck making the turn, according to police.

Police say one of the trailers dislodged, blocking all southbound lanes on Homer Watson Boulevard.

The intersection was closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Guelph boy, Kitchener woman hit by train in Kitchener

Police are looking for witnesses to the collision as they continue to investigate.

The Oshawa man has been charged with making an improper turn.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeConestoga CollegeKitchener trafficHomer Watson Boulevard KitchenerConestoga College BoulevardConestoga College CollisionConestoga College traffic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.