Crime

Kitchener man arrested following 4.5 hour search in Guelph-Eramosa: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 5:32 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Kitchener man was arrested Guelph-Eramosa Township on Friday after a 4.5-hour police chase, Wellington County OPP say.

Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted allegedly casing homes near Fourth Line and Side Road 20.

Police say when they arrived at a home, they spotted a door forced open and a vehicle backing out of a driveway.

The driver exited the car and took off into the bush, police say.

What followed was a four-hour manhunt involving Wellington County OPP Canine Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team, along with the assistance of Aviation Services.

They eventually tracked the suspect down in a field on the Third Line of Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Police say they later determined it was a stolen vehicle and also found stolen items inside.

A 38-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges related to possession of stolen property, break and enter and possession of counterfeit currency.

