Police looking for man acting suspiciously at Kitchener park

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man acting in a suspicious nature around children in Kitchener.

Police say that at around 5:30 p.m. on November 12, a man approached a child at Biehn Park near Bechtel and Pioneer drives.

READ MORE: Police search for man who approached child in Kitchener

They say the man shied away when he noticed the boy was accompanied by an older boy.

The suspect is described as having brown skin, in his 20s, 5’10” tall, with a thin build and dark curly hair. He was wearing a blue or black coat and a toque.

READ MORE: Guelph boy, Kitchener woman hit by train in Kitchener

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement