Police search for man who approached child in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who had a suspicious conversation with a child in Kitchener.
Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 4 at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Commonwealth Crescent and Isabella Street.
They say a man approached a boy in a white work van and started a conversation with him before offering him a ride.
The suspect is described as having tanned skin, a black beard and approximately 40 years of age. He was wearing a red hoodie and black sunglasses.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
