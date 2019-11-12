Menu

Crime

Police search for man who approached child in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 2:46 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who had a suspicious conversation with a child in Kitchener.

Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 4 at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Commonwealth Crescent and Isabella Street.

They say a man approached a boy in a white work van and started a conversation with him before offering him a ride.

The suspect is described as having tanned skin, a black beard and approximately 40 years of age. He was wearing a red hoodie and black sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?
