Mono Township man arrested after allegedly stopping traffic to flash knife

Provincial police in Wellington County say they have arrested a man in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred in Guelph-Eramosa Township in September.

Police say they received a call about an alleged road rage incident on Wellington Road 29 near Wellington Road 22 at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 11.

According to OPP, a white car was tailgating other vehicles and passing them in an aggressive manner. Police say the driver reportedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of traffic and flashed a hunting knife.

A short time later, police say they stopped a vehicle near the village of Eden Mills before arresting the driver and seizing the knife.

A 22-year-old man from Mono Township is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, stunt driving and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

