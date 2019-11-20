Menu

Crime

Mono Township man arrested after allegedly stopping traffic to flash knife

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 1:30 pm
OPP charged a 22-year-old man following the alleged road rage incident.
OPP charged a 22-year-old man following the alleged road rage incident. Nick Westoll / Global News

Provincial police in Wellington County say they have arrested a man in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred in Guelph-Eramosa Township in September.

Police say they received a call about an alleged road rage incident on Wellington Road 29 near Wellington Road 22 at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 11.

READ MORE: Fergus Walmart evacuated after threat received — Wellington County OPP

According to OPP, a white car was tailgating other vehicles and passing them in an aggressive manner. Police say the driver reportedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of traffic and flashed a hunting knife.

A short time later, police say they stopped a vehicle near the village of Eden Mills before arresting the driver and seizing the knife.

READ MORE: Guelph man arrested on terrorism peace bond after returning from Turkey

A 22-year-old man from Mono Township is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, stunt driving and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

