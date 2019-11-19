Fergus Walmart evacuated after threat received: Wellington County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a Walmart in Fergus was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after it reportedly received a threat.

Officers were called to the store on St. David Street North at around 1 p.m.

Police did not provide details on the threat itself, but said the store was evacuated and a nearby school was placed into a hold-and-secure position.

The threat was deemed to be not credible and about an hour later the business reopened and the hold-and-secure was lifted.

OPP said their investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

