Crime

Fergus Walmart evacuated after threat received: Wellington County OPP

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 19, 2019 4:54 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a Walmart in Fergus was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after it reportedly received a threat.

Officers were called to the store on St. David Street North at around 1 p.m.

Police did not provide details on the threat itself, but said the store was evacuated and a nearby school was placed into a hold-and-secure position.

READ MORE: Guelph man arrested on terrorism peace bond after returning from Turkey

The threat was deemed to be not credible and about an hour later the business reopened and the hold-and-secure was lifted.

OPP said their investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
